Putnam County Sheriff’s Employees Under BCI Investigation Leave Jobs

6/2/17 – 5:22 A.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is down three employees. The Lima News reports three people under investigation by Ohio BCI all left the office on May 25. Officials fired Jared West, Anthony Recker retired, and Zeb Dulle resigned.

West is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with corrections officer Gina Meyer while clocked in for work. BCI is investigating Recker for alleged unauthorized use of a computer in the sheriff’s office. The agency is also investigating Dulle for alleged telecommunications harassment.

Sheriff Brian Siefker says Meyer can keep her job if she agrees to a last-chance agreement.

MORE: Lima News