Putnam County Steps Up Courthouse Cyber Security Measures

4/13/17 – 5:27 A.M.

The Putnam County Courthouse is stepping up cyber security measures. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the county installed a new guest Wi-Fi network in the building recently. Commissioner Mike Lammers says the new network allows people in the courthouse internet access without the ability to access sensitive records stored on courthouse computers.

Commissioner John Love says cyber criminals “are increasingly clever and the effects of attacks can prove devastating.” Recently someone installed ransomware on Henry County’s board of elections computers. The breach compromised the data of as many as 17,000 Henry County residents.

