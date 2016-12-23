Putnam County Substitute Teacher Faces Charges Of Sexual Battery And Furnishing Alcohol

12/23/16 – 4:40 A.M.

A Putnam County substitute teacher was charged Wednesday for having sex with a Pandora-Gilboa student. The Courier reports that 28-year-old Jessica Storer, also known as Jessica Russell, was charged with sexual battery. She also faces six counts of furnishing alcohol to an underage person. She was arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court on Wednesday. She was not called to enter a plea for the sexual battery charge, but she did plead not guilty on the other six charges. Bond was set at $50,000 and she will appear for another hearing on Tuesday.