Putnam County Swears In New Common Pleas Court Judge

4/17/17 – 5:22 A.M.

For the first time since the 1980’s Putnam County has a new common pleas court judge. The Lima News reports retired Municipal Court Judge Michael O’Malley swore in Keith Schierloh Saturday. More than 100 people were in attendance for the ceremony.

Schierloh takes the place of Judge Randall Basinger. Basinger decided not to run for reelection last fall so he could focus on a campaign for an appeals court position.

Schierloh is an Ottawa-Glandorf High School and University of Findlay graduate. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo and has been a general practice attorney for 18 years.

