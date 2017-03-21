Putnam County Village Applying For Neighborhood Revitalization Grant

3/21/17 – 5:32 A.M.

A Putnam County Village is in the running for a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. The Putnam County Sentinel reports officials are using the results of a community survey to figure out what projects would get funding from the grant. Survey results showed residents want to see street and sidewalk improvements, a recycling program, and new park and recreation facilities among other items.

Poggemeyer Design Group will take the results and come up with three or four projects. The village will include the projects in their application for NRG funding.

