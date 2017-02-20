Putnam County Woman Injured In Sunday Crash

2/20/17 – 5:09 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a Putnam County woman west of Glandorf Sunday afternoon. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on State Route 694 near Road 14-J around 12:40 p.m.

25-year-old Jessica Schreiber of Continental was driving east when she lost control and went off the road. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the crash ejected her from the car. A medical helicopter took Schreiber to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.