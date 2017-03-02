Q&A: Makeup entrepreneur Trish McEvoy shares her top beauty tips

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Makeup entrepreneur Trish McEvoy appeared live on Good Morning America day to discuss her new book, The Makeup of a Confident Woman: The Science of Beauty, the Gift of Time, and the Power of Putting Your Best Face Forward.

McEvoy describes what she calls “the counterintuitive approach to radiating beauty from the outside in” in her new book, which includes women setting aside time for themselves to put their best face on and thus their best foot forward.

The entrepreneur sat down for a Q&A with GMA and gave the following exclusive beauty tips:

Q: So many women are saying I don’t have time to add 15 minutes to my day to put on a flawless face. What do you say to them?

It’s all about women taking the time to really get into the moment — how much time you have and how many products you want to use. But it can all be so simple — it’s about being organized and taking the steps, taking that time for yourself, it’s a game changer. You say you don’t have the time, but you have to take it. We waste a lot of time. My book gives tips depending on your need and the time you have. Taking five minutes to make up your face. It’s all a matter of knowing what to do and it can be so easy. I have years of experience so I can do a complete makeup in the space of three minutes.

Q: What do you say to women who are overwhelmed, who look at your planners and go, I have no idea what to do with all that?

It’s a matter of knowing who you are and how much time you want to put into the sets and giving yourself time. Treat it like it’s fun. I think being organized makes a big difference to how you put things together. It makes life easier. It doesn’t matter the vehicle, what matters is the discipline to do it well.



Q: What part of the face should you not skip?

Skin, absolutely your skin. You should use a BB cream, that gives you coverage, SPF protection. You want your skin to be healthy.



Q: You’re famous for your brushes. But they can get expensive. What are the three must-haves?

Eyeliner brush, laydown brush, powder brush.



Q: The budget-conscious woman is finding many more affordable choices at the drugstore than at the department store, do you really get what you pay for?

There’s a lot of wonderful products out there, you have to choose what’s right for you and what you know you will use.

Q: Your eight steps to create any look starts with the eyes. Most women begin with foundation — it seems more logical?

When you put makeup on your eyes, some of the product will fall onto your face. If you already have foundation and concealer on, you’re going to have to reapply that. So it’s just easier not to have the foundation and concealer there in the first place.

Q: There’s a lot in the book about improving definition — for eyes, lips, etc. What does that do?



Think of it as the difference between wearing flats and a pair of heels. Such little things, that make a big difference.

Q: What would you say are the most common makeup mistakes women make?



Not blending enough and using makeup that ages.

Trish McEvoy’s signature secrets for a flawless face:

1. Determine your beauty ID: What level are you?

Level 1: Minimal makeup, few products

Level 2: Rely on makeup daily

Level 3: Lots of products; lots of time

2. Three must-have items: BB cream, eye primer, under-eye brightener

3. Apply bronzer in a three-shape: hairline to cheek to jawline

4. Apply brightener in triangle of light; this lifts face, gets rid of bags, evens tone

5. Dot eyes with pencil instead of lining, this creates naturally full lash line

6. For thin brows: Use pencil and mascara to fill in and build onto natural brows

7. For thin lips: Use reflective gloss to create illusion of fullness

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.