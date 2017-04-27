Queen Latifah tapped as co-executive producer of MTV’s “Scream”

Getty Images/Michael Loccisano(LOS ANGELES) — Queen Latifah is coming to the rescue of MTV’s Scream.

According to TV Line, Latifah has signed on as an executive producer for the third season of MTV’s adaptation of the slasher movie-inspired series. The Star actress will produce alongside her Flavor Unit Entertainment partners Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty.

In addition to Latifah’s addition, the show will also feature a completely new cast and creative reboot. At this time, it’s unclear exactly what direction the show may take.

