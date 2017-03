03/31/17 – 4:35 P.M.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is coming back to Findlay this September but you can register now. Race chair Sandy Franks said that you can get early bird deals starting tomorrow.

Sandy Franks

Three-quarters of the funds raised will go back into the community as grants for support services. The other 25% will help fund research for a cure. You can register at www.komennwohio.org