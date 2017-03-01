Rain Barrel Decorating Contest Winners Announced

02/28/17 – 5:07 P.M.

The winners were announced for Rain Barrel Decorating Contest by the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership. Nine schools entered 24 decorated rain barrels for this year’s contest. Riverdale High School won the People’s Choice Award as well as first place in the general theme category. Hardin Northern took first place in the watershed theme category. First place went to Arlington High School in the agriculture theme category.

You can view pictures of the rain barrels at blanchardriver.org.