06/08/17 – 1:52 P.M.

Rally in the Alley kicks off tomorrow for another season of concerts in downtown Findlay. Carla Benjamin from the Chamber of Commerce said that they are celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Carla Benjamin

Benjamin added that it has grown to include food along with the music.

Carla Benjamin

It is held every Friday starting at 5 p.m. in Latham Courtyard of Downtown Findlay. There is no cost to take part.