Rangers’ Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique injury

Stephen Brashear/iStock/Thinkstock(ARLINGTON, Texas) – Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rangers executive vice president John Blake tweeted that Hamels could be out nearly two months while he recovers from the injury.

Hamels, who is 2-0 this season, was scratched from his start on Tuesday after experiencing tightness in the oblique. Anthony Bass was called up from Triple-A to take his roster spot.

