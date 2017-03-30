Rathburn To Enter Carey Mayoral Race

3/30/17 – 5:23 A.M.

The list of candidates running for mayor in Carey continues to grow. The Courier reports council President Jennifer Rathburn plans to run for the post this fall. Rathburn is already set to become mayor. She’ll take over the role this Saturday when Armand Getz’s resignation becomes official.

Rathburn will run as an independent. She faces Republican Robert Maison and Democrat John Green. Maison is a former mayor and law director, while Green is a former councilman.

MORE: The Courier