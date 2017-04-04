Recent Overdose Deaths In Allen County Raise Concerns About Deadly Batch Of Heroin

4/4/17 – 9:01 A.M.

Four recent overdose deaths have law enforcement in Lima concerned that someone could be selling a deadly batch of heroin in the community. The Lima News reports the deaths all happened within a week starting last Monday. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is investigating each case and running toxicology reports.

It could take six to eight weeks to get the results from the coroner’s office.

In the meantime, police found the body of 23-year-old Shae Dickerson of Findlay in Lima last Friday. Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte tells the newspaper they are still treating the case as a homicide for now.

MORE: Lima News