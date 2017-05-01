Recovery efforts underway following deadly storms in the South, Midwest

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parts of the South and Midwest kicked into recovery mode Monday, after a weekend of powerful storms that left more than a dozen people dead.

The weekend round of storms included high-intensity winds, hail and isolated tornadoes in East Texas.

Twenty-four tornadoes were spotted over the weekend, stretching from Texas to Illinois, ABC News meteorologists said.

Flash-flooding wreaked havoc in Arkansas, while aerial footage of the Missouri storms showed entire communities subsumed in flood waters.

Louisiana and Alabama were also affected by the weekend weather.

Meanwhile, a major spring storm is moving east, stretching from New England to the Southeast, according to ABC News meteorologists, complicating recovery efforts.

