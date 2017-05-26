Recovery Home To Open In Ottawa This Summer

5/26/17 – 5:17 A.M.

A recovery home will open in Ottawa sometime this summer. The Putnam County Sentinel reports officials are putting the finishing touches on the rules and requirements for the facility. Pathway’s Executive Director Aaron Baumgartner tells the newspaper the home will provide a stable environment for people in recovery.

Baumgartner says people in recovery need the home because often times the place where a recovering addict currently lives isn’t “conducive to recovery.”

A 3-year state grant through the local ADAMHS board is helping fund the house. The first month at the house is free, but residents have to pay rent after that. The longer someone stays in the facility the more they have to pay.

