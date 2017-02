02/03/17 – 5:28 P.M.

The Red Cross Oscar Night is coming later this month and Grease is the word. Todd James from the Red Cross said that the theme will be the musical Grease and you’ll be treated like a star.

James said that the Black Tie Gala is selling out fast.

The tickets for the event are available at redcross.org and cost $100. You can join in on the fun at the Hilton on February 25.