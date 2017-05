05/01/17 – 11:27 A.M.

The Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign teams are making a stop in Carey this Saturday. Volunteer teams will be going door to door to install smoke alarms and teach people what to do in case of a fire. The Carey Fire Department will be partnering with the teams.

The volunteers will be meeting at the Carey Fire Department at 9 a.m. on Saturday for training. Food and beverages will be provided. To Volunteer, you can call 419-422-9322.