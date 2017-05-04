Red Sox issue lifetime ban to fan who used racial slur

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images(BOSTON) — The Boston Red Sox have permanently banned a fan for using a racial slur toward another fan during Tuesday night’s game, according to Red Sox President Sam Kennedy.

As the game against the Baltimore Orioles was about to start, a fan uttered a racial slur to another fan regarding the Kenyan woman who sang the national anthem. The person who made the remark — and whose name has not been released — was reported to security and escorted out of the stadium.

This came a day after Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said a fan called him the N-word while he was in the outfield.

After the incident, Kennedy said in a statement that spectators should report such conduct to security, and anyone who uses racial slurs “forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark and may be subject to further action.”

“I’m here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you’ve been reading about here lately is unacceptable,” Kennedy said to reporters during Wednesday night’s game. “We have to recognize that this exists in our culture. It’s not indicative of Boston. It’s a handful of ignorant and intolerant people.”

