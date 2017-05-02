Red Sox president apologizes for fans’ racist remarks toward Orioles’ Adam Jones

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(BOSTON) — The Red Sox has apologized to Orioles outfielder Adam Jones after he received racist taunts by Boston fans in Fenway Park on Monday night.

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few.”

Jones told reporters on Monday night that he had racial slurs and even a bag of peanuts flung at him.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh condemned the incident in interviews with local media outlets, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker weighed in on Twitter.

Fenway fans behavior at the #RedSox game last night was unacceptable & shameful. This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 2, 2017

Kennedy said the review of Monday night’s incident is ongoing.

“Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action,” he said.

