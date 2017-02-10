Red Wings and Tigers Owner Dead at 87

Getty/Dave Reginek(DETROIT) – Mike Ilitch, the millionaire owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, died Friday at the age of 87.

Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. said in a statement, “He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community, and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others and his devotion to his family and friends”.

After founding the pizza chain Little Caesars, Ilitch bought the Red Wings in 1982 for a reported $8 million. In 1992, he bought the Tigers for $85 million. During his ownership, the Red Wings won four Stanley Cups. The Tigers made it to the World Series twice during his ownership, but lost in both appearances.

Ilitch is survived by his wife, seven adult children, 22 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.