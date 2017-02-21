‘Refugees Welcome’ banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty

instagram/Vitoria Londero (NEW YORK) — A banner that read “Refugees Welcome” was unfurled atop the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Park Police, the banner, 20 feet by 3 feet, was illegally affixed to the wall of the public observation deck at the statue’s base by nylon rope.

When rangers were alerted to the banner’s presence, they immediately moved to its location and assessed how it was attached to the monument, police said. Rangers began removing the banner after it was determined it could be done without damaging the pedestal.

An investigation is underway to identify suspects.

