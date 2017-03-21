Renovation of Tomb of Jesus complete

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — A Greek-led team of researchers say they have wrapped up a historic renovation of the Tomb of Jesus.

The renovation took a year, cost $4 million and led researchers to open the tomb and peer inside for just 60 hours –likely the only human eyes to do so for hundreds of years to come.

They found what many believe is the original limestone cave where Jesus was buried. A window has been carved there so pilgrims can see this for the first time.

The ornate three-story chamber above the tomb — the Edicule — was reinforced and cleaned, and the iron cage was removed.

