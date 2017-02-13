Renovations Underway At Historic Putnam County Church

2/13/17 – 5:25 A.M.

An historic church in Putnam County is getting renovated. The Putnam County Sentinel reports masses at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glandorf are being held in the parish center for now. Business manager Ashley Duling (DUEL-ing) says crews are adding fiberglass to the church interior walls. The work also includes a fresh coat of paint, installing energy efficient lighting, and uncovering the center vestibule stained glass window.

The church expects this phase of the capital improvement project to wrap up by mid-April.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel