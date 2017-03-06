Rep. DeSantis visits Israel, tours possible US embassy sites

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — While President Trump has backed away from moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a ranking Republican Congressman visited the country Sunday, pushing for the controversial move.

Ron DeSantis, the chair of the Subcommittee on National Security, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and toured four possible sites for the embassy relocation, including the two current U.S. consulates in West Jerusalem.

DeSantis did not meet with Palestinian leaders, who warn the move will destroy the chances for peace.

Speaking to ABC News, the Florida Republican said he believes Trump will move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

“I thought it was important that the committee come out here and look at some of these proposed embassy sites because given President’s Trump, Trump’s position in the campaign, I think it’s unlikely, if I had to bet, that he’s going to sign another waver,” DeSantis said.

That waver expires in May and without it, a 1995 law passed by Congress to relocate the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem would go into effect.

