Report: Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for $50 million

(NEW YORK) — You will soon be able to live-stream the NFL on Amazon, according to a new report.

Sources tell ESPN that Amazon.com Inc. has won the rights to stream “Thursday Night Football” in a deal worth $50 million.

Amazon will stream the games for the upcoming season, according to ESPN, and only Amazon Prime members will be able to watch.

The e-commerce giant outbid Twitter, which paid $10 million to the NFL in 2016 for the same rights, jump-starting the social media website’s commitment to live video.

News of Amazon’s deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and the Sports Business Journal.

