Nick Caito / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Brock Lesnar’s UFC career is reportedly over.

The 39-year-old wrestler and MMA fighter has told the UFC he is retiring from fighting, UFC officials have confirmed to ESPN.

The news comes amid Lesnar’s one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for failing two drug tests last year.

The agency has also been notified of Lesnar’s retirement, ESPN reports.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.