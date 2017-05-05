Report: Chris Sale will not be suspended for throwing behind Manny Machado

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images(BOSTON) — Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not be suspended for throwing behind the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado, a source told ESPN.

In the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park, Sale pitched a 98 mph fastball towards the third baseman, prompting both sides to be warned.

It marked the latest incident in the growing rivalry between the Red Sox and Orioles. On April 21, Machado spiked Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a slide. Two days later, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a 90 mph pitch behind Machado’s head, which led the MLB to issue Barnes a four-game suspension.

On Monday, Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy hit Boston right fielder Mookie Betts near the hip with a pitch. And in the second inning of Wednesday’s game, Kevin Gausman was ejected for hitting Boston’s Xander Bogaerts. Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who said earlier in the week he was called a racial slur by fans in Boston, was also ejected from that game after arguing with the umpire over strikes.

