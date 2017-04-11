Report: Dion Jordan signs with Seattle Seahawks

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan is reportedly heading to Seattle.

A source tells ESPN Jordan, who was released from the Dolphins on March 31 after failing a physical, has reached an agreement to join the Seattle Seahawks.

Jordan, 27, was drafted by Miami in 2013. He was the No. 3 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Since then, he’s only had three sacks in his career.

Jordan last played in 2014 after being suspended various times by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

