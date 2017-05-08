Report: Hawks’ Dwight Howard pulled over for speeding the morning of playoff loss

Rob Carr/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was reportedly caught speeding and without insurance on April 28, the morning of his team’s season-ending loss against the Washington Wizards.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 31-year-old Howard was pulled over by police in Dunwoody, Georgia, for traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone around 2:06 a.m. The report said an officer found he was driving without insurance and on a suspended registration.

Howard was given a verbal warning for speeding and suspended registration, had a ticket written for having no insurance and had his car towed, the report said.

The Wizards beat the Hawks 115-99 in Game 6 of the playoffs on April 28.

