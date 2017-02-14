Report: Knicks lift ban on Charles Oakley

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks have lifted their ban on Charles Oakley, sources said to ESPN.

The retired Knicks forward made headlines last week when he was removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested after the team said he became “completely abusive” to arena staff.

A police source told ABC News the incident began when Oakley started yelling at Knicks owner James Dolan who asked security to escort him out of the venue. Oakley refused to leave without incident, the police source said, and proceeded to assault a couple of arena employees.

Dolan announced Friday that Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden after his arrest.

Oakley told ESPN on Tuesday he was “in pain now” and he wants the team to apologize to the fans.

“I have never asked for nothing,” Oakley said to ESPN. “I love the fans in New York. They’ve been supportive. One of the things I told the commissioner, I want to have a press conference and I want him to apologize to me and the fans. They’ve had my back and they’ve felt the pain. I really appreciate the people all around who’ve had my back.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.