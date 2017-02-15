Report: Mark Gottfried’s job at NC State in jeopardy

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(RALEIGH, N.C.) — Mark Gottfried’s time as the head coach for North Carolina State University’s men’s basketball team appears to be in jeopardy.

Sources tell ESPN Gottfried’s job likely depends on how the Wolfpack performs in the coming weeks.

“He could be gone this week, if they get pounded by North Carolina tomorrow night,” one source told ESPN Tuesday night.

Gottfried has been with NC State since April 2011. Under his leadership, the Wolfpack has appeared in the NCAA tournament four times.

So far this season, NC State is 14-12 and ranks 13th in the ACC with a 3-10 record in the conference.

