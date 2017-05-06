Report: More Chibok girls released in Nigeria

iStock/Thinkstock(ABUJA, Nigeria) — Dozens of Nigeria’s missing “Chibok girls” have reportedly been released three years after they were kidnapped by Boko Haram from a school in Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

The schoolgirls were allegedly freed after talks with the government, according to BBC, but there was no immediate further information.

The Islamic militant group kidnapped 276 girls on April 14, 2014. Some were able to escape and 21 were released in October after negotiations brokered by the Red Cross between the administration and Boko Haram.

In January, the Nigerian military said soldiers found of the missing girls in the Sambisa Forest, a Boko Haram stronghold. Officials said Rakiya Abubakar was found with a six-month-old baby.

The fate of nearly 200 girls was still unknown before the latest release.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.