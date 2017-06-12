Report: Odell Beckham Jr. arrives at Giants facility ahead of minicamp

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. will take part in the New York Giants’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

A source tells ESPN the wide receiver arrived at the team’s facility on Monday.

Beckham’s appearance comes after the 24-year-old chose not to attend the Giants’ organized team activities during the past month. According to ESPN, the move was “in part to indicate his desire for a new contract.”

This season, Beckham is set to make $1.8 million. He is still under his rookie contract, and the Giants recently picked up his fifth-year option for 2018.

