Report: Steelers’ Antonio Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — Antonio Brown may now be the higest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Sources tell ESPN Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $61 million deal.

The 28-year-old wide receiver will remain with the Steelers through the 2021 season, making $18.5 million in the first three years of the contract and $12.5 million in the fourth, sources said to ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.