Report: “The Mummy” London premiere cancelled in wake of Manchester attack

Universal Pictures – 2017(LONDON) — The scheduled June 1 London premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie The Mummy has been cancelled in the wake of Monday night’s bombing in Manchester, England that left 22 people dead.

A statement from Universal, as reported by Variety, reads, “All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for ‘The Mummy’ scheduled to take place next week.”

The cancellation news comes less than a day after Warner Bros. cancelled the May 31 scheduled London premiere of Wonder Woman, also citing the Manchester attack as the reason.

The bombing took place after a concert by pop star Ariana Grande, who has now suspended her tour through at least early June.

