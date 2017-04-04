Report: Tony Romo to leave NFL, get into broadcasting

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release Tony Romo on Tuesday, but the quarterback is reportedly planning to leave football altogether and start a new career.

League sources tell ESPN Romo, 36, is going into broadcasting and has received interest from several networks, including CBS, Fox and NBC. They say he could make the move as early as Tuesday.

Romo’s decision to leave the game appears to have been partially driven by his health.

“Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, believes his family and his health are paramount at this time in his life,” ESPN reports.

Romo was sidelined for practically all of last season after suffering a compression fracture in his back. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott filled in for Romo, leading the team into the playoffs. The Cowboys ultimately lost to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game.

