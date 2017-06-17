Reports: Celtics to trade No. 1 Pick to 76ers

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — According to reports, the Celtics have agreed to trade the number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia will give Boston the third overall pick in return.

The 76ers will also give Boston the Los Angeles Lakers 2018 first round pick, and the Sacramento Kings 2019 first round pick.

The 76ers are expected to take point guard Markell Fultz with the pick. The trade will be finalized on Monday, and the draft takes place on Thursday at the Barclay’s Center.

