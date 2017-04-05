Residents Learn More About Potential Fire District

4/5/17 – 6:57 A.M.

Residents in southern Hancock County learned more about a potential joint fire district Tuesday. The Courier reports much of the meeting focused on taxation and control of the district. A representative of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association told the group that some residents in the area that encompasses three villages and three townships, “are not paying equal or their fair share.” Stan Crosley is with the association, and adds “some people are subsidizing others’ fire protection that they receive.”

If approved, residents of Jenera, Mount Cory, Rawson and Eagle, Union, and Van Buren townships would pay the same tax rate for fire protection. Before residents vote on a levy each village or township has to pass a resolution to join.

Crosley says a joint fire district means long term savings. He added fire districts help reduce duplication of services.

If everyone joins, the estimate for the first year budget is a little more than $140,000.

