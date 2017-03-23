Residents Near Litter Landing Want Trash Kept Out Of River

3/23/17 – 11:49 A.M.

Findlay residents who live near Litter Landing and the Blanchard River are hoping the facility can do more to keep recyclables from ending up in the waterway…

Audio:Ron Monday

Findlay Councilman Ron Monday talked to the Hancock County Commissioners about the issue Thursday. He asked about the possibility of closing Litter Landing when there is high wind. Monday also asked about getting more of the recyclables under a roof so they don’t blow into the river.

County officials are evaluating the future of Litter Landing operations. Commissioner Brian Robertson said decisions about the facility could determine how they fix the blowing trash problem.

The commissioners took no action on the issue Tuesday.