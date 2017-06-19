Resurfacing Work Starts On Several Area State Routes

6/19/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Plenty of road work will take place in Hancock County this week. ODOT says crews are resurfacing U.S. 224 from Broad Street to Main Street in Findlay, State Route 12 between I-75 and Main Street, State Route 37 from Lincoln Avenue to Blanchard Avenue, and State Route 568 from Main Street to Beech Avenue. The work will restrict traffic to one lane in the work areas.

Route 12 remains closed during daytime hours between Western Avenue and Glessner Street for a city project.

Elsewhere, pavement repairs on State Route 235 will reduce the road to one lane between McComb and Township Road 89.

Bridges west of Benton Ridge on State Route 12 and on the Route 15 exit to U.S. 68 south of Findlay remain closed for repair.