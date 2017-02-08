Retired NFL Players Could Get $1B Payout from Concussion Settlement

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Retirees from the NFL are being urged to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the NFL $1 billion over six decades.

The approved settlement would resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing the NFL of hiding what it new about the risks of concussions.

Christopher Seegar, the players’ lawyer, says everyone who gets a qualifying diagnosis and is entitled to compensation will get it.

“No player will be required to prove causation in the settlement,” he said.

Seegar added that it was “critical” that every retired player be tested, but they must meet the Aug. 7 deadline.

“If you don’t get registered by August — and God forbid — somebody comes down with an illness that’s compensable under the settlement 20 years from now, you’ll be out.”

