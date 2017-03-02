Reward Available For Information On McComb Arson

03/02/17 – 5:35 P.M.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for any information you might have ona McComb fire. The fire was set to the watershed dispensary building at 103 Park Drive South in McComb. The fire happened around 7:00 a.m. on February 28. The Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District found that the watershed had been broken into. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. If you have any information you can call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728. You can also call the McComb Police Department at 419-293-3667.