Rib-Off On Broadway To Become “Street Feast” This Summer

5/18/17 – 6:48 A.M.

An annual summertime event in Findlay is getting a makeover. The Arts Partnership says “Street Feast” will take the place of the Rib-Off on Broadway this August. A release from the partnership says the event will feature food from all over the region as well as the rest of the state.

Marketing Director Zach Huber says people were telling the Arts Partnership they wanted a wider selection of food at the Rib-Off. He added the variety of food vendors will set the event apart from a growing number of rib contests in northwest Ohio.

The Arts Partnership is still accepting food vendors for the event.

The organization has named Joshua Melton as the headline act for the event.