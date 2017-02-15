Ricki Lake’s ex-husband has died after struggle with bipolar disorder

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake has revealed that her ex-husband has died at age 45 after a life-long battle with bipolar disorder.

Lake shared the tragic news by posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram on Tuesday, and captioning it:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you.”

Lake continued, “I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free.”

She ended with, “Rest in peace, my love.”

The pair got engaged in August 2011 and they eloped in 2012. Lake separated from Evans on October 9, 2014 and she filed for divorce a week later, citing irreconcilable differences. Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, and they have two sons named Milo, who is 19, and Owen, who is 15.

