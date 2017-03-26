Ride-sharing app Lyft to help riders donate to charity

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The popular ride-sharing app Lyft will soon install a new feature that will allow users to donate extra change to charity.

The company announed in a blog post that it will allow users to opt into the “Round Up & Donate” selection, which will be located on the app’s Settings page. When users choose to opt in, their ride will be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar, and that extra change will be distributed across causes that include environmental and veteran care and LGBTQ equality.

Users will not be able to choose to donate on a ride-by-ride basis, but they could opt out entirely at any time if they want.

Lyft Vice President of Marketing Melissa Waters talked about the latest feature in a statement:



“Lyft is a values driven company and we deeply believe in participation. Round Up and Donate is a program that makes it easy to participate in a meaningful way by allowing people to give back to the causes they care about within our communities.”

The feature is not yet available, but the company announced riders will be able to start donating “in a few weeks.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.