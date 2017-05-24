Ride the Na’vi River at Pandora: The World of Avatar

ABCNews.com(ORLANDO, Fla.) — At the center of the highly-anticipated Pandora: The World of Avatar are two new rides: Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey.

The land, located inside Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Park, opens May 27. ABC News got a preview of the the park’s largest expansion in history and the chance to enjoy the rides.

Na’vi River Journey is a peaceful boat ride, good for all ages. It coasts through a series of caves and showcases the bioluminescence so central to Disney’s story of Pandora.

The journey culminates with the discovery of Na’vi Shaman of Songs and her beautiful music.

By contrast, Flight of Passage is an intense 3D ride through the visually stunning Valley of Mo’ara simulated to take place on the back of a banshee. It’s comparable to the iconic Soarin’ but with more thrills built in.

Watch our video of the Na’vi River Journey and ride along.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

