Rihanna now designing high-end jewelry line for Chopard

She's designed sneakers for Puma, sunglasses for Dior, footwear for Manolo Blahnik and even socks for Stance. But now, get ready for Rihanna's jewelry line.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that the singer has co-designed a high-end collection of one-of-a-kind items for Chopard, which will launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It’s called “Rihanna Loves Chopard,” and it’s inspired by Rihanna’s island home of Barbados.

In June, a nine-piece capsule collection of limited-edition fine jewelry will be available at Chopard boutiques internationally. The line is made of 18-carat Fairmined-certified rose gold and also includes green ceramic, and you can pre-order it starting Friday at Chopard.com.

An ad campaign will launch this month.

Rihanna already has given us a sneak peek at some of the bling: at the Grammy Awards, she wore multicolored floral chandelier earrings and a marquise-cut diamond ring. In March, when she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, she wore “transformable” diamond earrings.

As for why Rihanna is launching the line at Cannes, it’s because she’ll be there to promote her role in the upcoming Luc Besson sci-film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

