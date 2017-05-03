Risk Of Major Flooding And Flash Floods For Findlay After Wet Spell

05/03/17 – 6:09 P.M.

Major Flooding is possible along the Blanchard River through Findlay with a risk of flash flooding. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that city officials are paying close attention to the river levels to do what they can.

Lydia Mihalik

Major flooding and flash floods are a possibility in Findlay with the coming rainfall. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that the city wants to help you prepare by offering free sandbags.

Lydia Mihalik

The sandbags are available Thursday morning in the parking lot at 224 West Crawford Street.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hancock, Seneca, Wood, and Wyandot Counties. This will last from Thursday morning to Friday evening. There is the possibility of getting 2 to 3 inches of rainfall.