Riverdale Student Told To Stop Flying Confederate Flag On Truck

3/9/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Administrators at Riverdale High School have told a student to stop flying the Confederate flag on his pick up truck while at school. The Courier reports Principal Dan Evans told junior Levi Barger he had to take the flag down Wednesday or leave. Barger chose to leave school.

Barger tells the newspaper he plans to fly the flag again today. He said if administrators tell him to leave he’ll go to class until “I am actually removed.” Evans said the school will give Barger the same choice again today. He added that he respects free speech, but other students find the flag offensive and have made complaints.

Barger said he started flying the flag on his truck this month because the Civil War broke out in March. He added he had ancestors who fought in the war. Barger didn’t respond to a call Wednesday, asking if he was flying the flag in connection to the Riverdale girl’s basketball game against Columbus Africentric. Africentric school has a 100 percent minority enrollment.

MORE: The Courier